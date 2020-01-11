Oilers, Flames renew Battle of Alberta

It appears the long dormant Battle of Alberta is back.

As the Calgary Flames prepare to play host to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the teams currently are tied with the same record (24-17-5). Edmonton has a slight edge with two more regulation and overtime wins and therefore holds third place in the Pacific Division standings.

Both teams are rolling, which means the clash in the Saddledome has plenty on the line.

The Oilers arrive riding a three-game winning streak and on a 4-0-1 run since a 5-1 shellacking at the hands of the Flames when the clubs returned from the holiday break. Meanwhile, the Flames have won four straight, the latest a 2-1 home-ice victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

“We haven’t been too successful at home in the past couple games, so we got a big win at home (Thursday) and will try to follow it up on Saturday,” said Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau. “And then we get back on the road to get in a good position before the break.”

After facing the Oilers, the Flames will embark on a three-game road trip before the All-Star break.

The Oilers, who scored four unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit and beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday, are finishing a five-game road trip.

In a strange twist, this game could feature goaltenders who were in the opposite city last season and have been the backup through the majority of the season so far.

Calgary’s Cam Talbot, who started last season in Edmonton, was traded to Philadelphia and then signed with the Flames as a free agent, has been excellent in each of the last two games — a pair of 2-1 victories. Talbot has stopped 73 shots over the two games and could play in a third consecutive game for the first time this season. In his last seven starts, Talbot has posted a 5-2-0 record with 1.93 goals-against average and .944 save percentage.

“We’ll talk about that,” coach Geoff Ward said. “Talbs may be so tired he’ll need a couple days’ sleep. It’s a nice problem to have. I sure like the way he’s rolling right now.”

Mike Smith, who signed with Edmonton after two seasons in Calgary, has won three straight games for the Oilers and appears to be on form after struggling through the season’s first half.

“My game feels like where it’s back to where it should be and it can be. It’s a good feeling to help the team win,” said Smith, who provided a 35-save performance against the Canadiens.

One element that might come into play is the fatigue factor. The Flames enjoyed a light practice on Friday in preparation. The Oilers have to recover from a cross-country flight following a week spent in the Eastern time zone. Then again, a clash with their rivals, combined with knowing they weren’t at their best in Montreal, could provide the Oilers with some extra oomph.

“It’s a game we can learn a lot about ourselves,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “We needed to play harder and execute harder. They (Canadiens) were a desperate team, they were quicker, they were on loose pucks, they were executing and we weren’t.

“I still think we have a lot to learn as a team and nights like this are a good lesson for us.”

