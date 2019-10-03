Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson sidelined with broken foot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve because of a broken foot.

Larsson was hurt in the first period of Wednesday night’s opening win against Vancouver. The Oilers said Thursday that surgery is not required and there is no timetable for his return.

The Swede is in his fourth season with the Oilers, finishing with three goals and 17 assists in 82 games last year. He spent the first five years of his career with New Jersey.

The Oilers also recalled defenseman Evan Bouchard from AHL Bakersfield and assigned defenseman Ethan Bear to the minor league affiliate.