NHL Calendar

Feb. 24 – Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.
March 2-4 – General managers meeting, Boca Raton, Fla.
April 4 – Regular season ends.
April 8 – Stanley Cup playoffs begin.
May 8-24 – IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.
June 1-6 – NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.
June 13 – Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.
June 17 – NHL awards, Las Vegas.
June 26-27 – NHL draft, Montreal.
July 1 – Free agency begins, noon EDT.
—
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports