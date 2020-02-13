NHL Calendar

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)It happens several times a game. Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland appears to be hemmed in by two opponents, jolts to a stop and changes direction in one motion.

The opposing skaters drift by, unable to match the startlingly sudden shift, and Garland motors ahead to find a teammate or the back of the net. Not the biggest or fastest player in the NHL, Garland may be the shiftiest.