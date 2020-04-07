NHL Calendar

(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice.)
April 4 – Regular season ends.
April 8 – Stanley Cup playoffs begin, ppd.
May 8-24 – IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland, ccd.
June 1-6 – NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y., ppd.
June 13 – Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.
June 17 – NHL awards, Las Vegas, ppd.
June 26-27 – NHL draft, Montreal, ppd.
July 1 – Free agency begins, noon EDT.
—
