NHL Calendar

NHL
Posted: / Updated:

(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice.)

April 4 – Regular season ends.

April 8 – Stanley Cup playoffs begin, ppd.

May 8-24 – IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland, ccd.

June 1-6 – NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y., ppd.

June 13 – Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 – NHL awards, Las Vegas, ppd.

June 26-27 – NHL draft, Montreal, ppd.

July 1 – Free agency begins, noon EDT.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLand https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories