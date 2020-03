Trevor Zegras is in hockey limbo like everyone else, but he is hoping that signing with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday will serve as motivation until he can get back on the ice.

''The past week has been pretty much sitting and waiting,'' Zegras said during a conference call after inking a three-year deal. ''It is almost bittersweet because there is nothing I can do right now, but it will keep me excited for quite some time.''