After having their franchise record-tying eight-game win streak snapped in surprising fashion by the Los Angeles Kings, the Vegas Golden Knights conclude a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the New Jersey Devils in Las Vegas.

Sunday night's 4-1 loss to the last-place Kings, who have the fewest points in the Western Conference and second-fewest in the NHL, represented a wasted opportunity for Peter DeBoer's squad to build on its lead in the ultra-competitive Pacific Division, where the top four teams are bunched within six points entering Monday.