NHL Calendar

NHL
Posted: / Updated:

Feb. 24 – Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

March 2-4 – General managers meeting, Boca Raton, Fla.

April 4 – Regular season ends.

April 8 – Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

May 8-24 – IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.

June 1-6 – NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 13 – Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 – NHL awards, Las Vegas.

June 26-27 – NHL draft, Montreal.

July 1 – Free agency begins, noon EDT.

