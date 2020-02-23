NHL Calendar

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP)Anders Lee scored twice, Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves and the New York Islanders won their second straight at Nassau Coliseum, beating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Sunday night.

Defenseman Devon Toews also scored to help the Islanders move within a point of idle Philadelphia for third place in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. The reeling Sharks lost their fourth straight.