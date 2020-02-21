NHL Calendar

Halfway through the Southern California double, which has been known to give teams a legitimate chance to load up on road points, the Colorado Avalanche would be wise to take a lesson from an Eastern Conference team that was in a similar situation.

The Avalanche earned a 1-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, and they head to Los Angeles for a game against the Kings on Saturday. Nothing beats a pair of road games when the venues are near each other, except for a pair of close road games against two teams that are struggling.