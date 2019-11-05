Muzzin, Maple Leafs ready to take on Kings

The Los Angeles Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for a reunion and a return rolled into one.

The Maple Leafs will have defenseman Jake Muzzin in the lineup after he missed one game with a bruised leg, and he will be facing the Kings for the first time since they traded him to Toronto on Jan. 28.

Muzzin played almost seven full seasons with the Kings and more than 500 games counting the playoffs. He was on their 2014 Stanley Cup team. Tuesday will be the first of two meetings between the clubs with the return match March 5 at Los Angeles.

Maple Leafs center and team captain John Tavares could also make his return on Tuesday. Tavares has missed seven games with a broken finger.

He was expected to play Saturday for the game against the Flyers at Philadelphia, but it was decided to give him more time.

“(I) made some more really good progress, so (I’m) still going to talk to the medical staff after (Monday) but feel pretty good and obviously I’d like to be in (Tuesday),” Tavares said Monday.

Both teams are coming off Saturday victories.

The Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 at Los Angeles on a goal by defenseman Drew Doughty with 16 seconds remaining in overtime.

“You count on players like that to provide big moments,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

“I haven’t been too happy with how I’ve been playing lately,” said Doughty, who has four goals and six assists. “I wanted to contribute and do something good.”

Although he is second on the team with 10 points, Doughty is not happy with his overall play.

“I’ve been on for too many goals against, period,” he said. “That’s something I take a lot of pride in, something I want to fix. As much as it maybe sounds like a selfish thing, not wanting to be on for goals against, it’s more of a team thing. I play the most minutes on the team. If I’m on for goals against, we’re probably going to lose.”

The Kings have five wins in 14 games (5-9-0).

The Maple Leafs are considered under-performers so far. Before needing a franchise-record 11 rounds in a shootout to defeat the Flyers 4-3 on Saturday, they had lost four of their previous five games.

The Maple Leafs continued to hurt themselves with penalties against the Flyers, which has been an ongoing problem.

“I thought when we took the three penalties in a row we got off-kilter and got on our heels,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said after the game Saturday. “I didn’t think we really, to be honest with you, got our game back. To me, you’ve got to play longer and harder than the other team and we were unable to do that.

“We get ourselves a win, so we feel good about the win. We’re set up with a good week here this week (three home games). We’ve got to take some steps. The guys know that, I know that, and we’ve got to do a better job.”

With Tavares injured, 36-year-old Jason Spezza has had more playing time and scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf on Saturday. He also had an assist and took two penalties. He added a goal in the shootout.

“My game’s coming around,” Spezza said.

–Field Level Media