Martinook expected to miss 6-8 weeks with core injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.

General manager Don Waddell said Thursday that Martinook will have surgery Friday to repair the injury.

Martinook has an assist in four games this season, his second with the team and first as an alternate captain. He had a career-best 15 goals plus 10 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games with Carolina a year ago, then added four assists in 10 playoff games.

