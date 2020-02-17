Lightning vie for team-record 11th straight win vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning had an NHL record-tying 62-win season in 2018-19 before being unceremoniously swept in the first round of the playoffs.

It doesn’t look like Tampa Bay has let that disappointing finish carry over to this season.

The Lightning have won 10 in a row — five of those on the road — and have 83 points, second in the NHL behind Atlantic Division rival Boston. They will go for a franchise-record 11th straight win on Monday when they visit the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

“To go on a run like (this) is pretty cool,” Tampa Bay center Anthony Cirelli said after a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. “Everyone’s having fun around the room, but at the end of the day, it’s still just a part of the season. We have to keep working hard, trying to be better, and play a full 60-minute game.”

The Avalanche were as hot as Tampa Bay before struggling in the third period of their last two contests.

Colorado nursed a 2-1 lead over Washington on Thursday before a pair of third-period goals ended its five-game winning streak. On Saturday night, in the NHL Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy, the Los Angeles Kings scored a go-ahead goal with 54 seconds left to win that game.

The Avalanche lost more than a game in the chilly conditions in Colorado Springs, Colo. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer left early in the third period after he inadvertently was knocked over by teammate Ian Cole. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Grubauer suffered a lower-body injury and it could cost him some games.

“The fact that (Grubauer) left the game tells me there’s certainly a possibility that he could miss games,” Bednar said Saturday night. “They were still looking at him when we came through. I just got word on the bench they’d be checking him out. I’m sure they’ll check him out (Sunday) and then we should be able to get a timeline on how severe it is.”

Forward Matt Calvert also left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return to the ice.

The Avalanche didn’t practice Sunday and did not have an update on either player. They did, however, recall goalie Hunter Miska from the AHL.

“It (stinks). I don’t know, hopefully he’s not out too long,” center Nathan MacKinnon said of Grubauer after Saturday’s loss. “I haven’t talked to him yet. Just a frustrating, frustrating game.”

While Colorado center Nazem Kadri has missed three games and is expected to be out at least a month with a lower-body injury, the streaking Lightning are getting healthier.

Captain Steven Stamkos missed three games and reigning Hart Trophy recipient Nikita Kucherov was out for one, but both returned for the win over Philadelphia on Saturday. Kucherov had a goal and an assist and Stamkos had two assists.

Colorado posted a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Oct. 19 in Tampa, Fla.

–Field Level Media