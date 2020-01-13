Leafs lose Rielly for at least 8 weeks with broken foot

TORONTO (AP)The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost defenseman Morgan Rielly for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Rielly blocked a shot in the first period of Sunday night’s 8-4 loss in Florida but managed to finish the game.

Teenage defenseman Rasmus Sandin was called up from the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

The Leafs said Rielly, who underwent a CT scan Monday afternoon, would be placed on injured reserve and reassessed after eight weeks.

The 25-year-old has 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 46 games this season.

The Leafs have also been without fellow top four defenseman Jake Muzzin since he broke his foot on Dec. 27.

The team said at the time the 30-year-old was week to week, but he was placed on IR before Sunday’s loss.

Based on the injury timeline, Rielly will miss at least 23 games with a potential return date set for March 10.

Sandin, 19, made his NHL debut Oct. 2 and had two assists in six games with the Leafs before getting sent down.

The 29th pick at the 2018 draft led all defensemen with three goals and 10 points in seven games at the recent world junior hockey championship to help Sweden win bronze.

Sandin was named as the under-20 tournament’s top defenseman and also received an all-star nod in the Czech Republic.

The Leafs, who have given up 17 goals in their past three outings, open a three-game homestand Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports