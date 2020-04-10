LA Kings sign D MacDermid to 2-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP)Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid has agreed to a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension through the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Friday.

MacDermid has become a regular on the blue line for the Kings this season, getting three goals and five assists in a career-high 45 games. He was frequently teamed up with Sean Walker in Los Angeles’ third defensive pairing.

MacDermid has scored 13 points with 115 penalty minutes during parts of three seasons with Los Angeles.

MacDermid signed with the Kings as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He spent parts of the past four seasons with the Kings’ AHL affiliate in Ontario.

