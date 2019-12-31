Kings look to rebound against Flyers

The Los Angeles Kings will take their goals any way they can.

As one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL for the second straight season, the Kings hope to continue simplifying their offense heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at Staples Center.

In a 3-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night, the Kings scored both their goals after following up on rebounds in front of the net.

Tyler Toffoli scored one of those second-effort goals and linemate Anze Kopitar scored the other. Toffoli told reporters after game that energetic, determined play around the net has become just as vital to the Kings success as speed and quickness.

“You’ve got to be able to get shots through and get to the net, because if you don’t get the puck back. … Everybody’s going the other way and you kind of get caught,” Toffoli said.

The Flyers also have capitalized on their tenaciousness around the net to score important goals and move well above .500 during the past two months.

Philadelphia is coming off a 2-1 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, when Sean Couturier scored the lone goal in regulation before Kevin Hayes won it in overtime.

Couturier’s first-period goal probably won’t make any highlight reels, but it allowed the Flyers to get to overtime.

It came when Couturier, camped in front of the Anaheim net, was hit with a slap shot by teammate Jakub Voracek. Couturier got to the loose puck before Ducks goalie John Gibson and defenseman Josh Manson, pushing it through Gibson’s pads to tie the score at 1-1.

“Just tried to go to the net for a screen,” Couturier said. “(Voracek) got it through and it bounced off me. Just jammed it in and it squeaked through his legs.”

It was an important win for Philadelphia, which had lost 6-1 the night before at the San Jose Sharks to kick off its six-game post-Christmas road trip. That loss had left the Flyers 1-4-0 in their previous five road games.

“We came in (to Anaheim) before the game and knew this was kind of a must win,” Hayes said. “We’ve been struggling on the road. The way we lost (Saturday) night didn’t help.”

Now, the Flyers have a chance to win two straight on the same road trip for the first time since back-to-back 3-2 shootout wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 9 and the Boston Bruins on Nov. 10.

The final game of 2019 will be just as important to the Kings, who went through an inspiring 4-0-2 stretch during the middle of this month, only to hit another rut and fall to 1-3-0 over the past four games.

Still, only one of the past nine losses by the Kings has been by more than one goal, giving them confidence they can begin finishing on the winning side of the close games.

“I think we’re just sticking together,” Toffoli said. “Obviously, we’ve been down in games and we’ve found ways to stay in it.”

