Kings look to jumpstart season vs. Canucks

Three weeks after a victory against the Los Angeles Kings jumpstarted their season, the Vancouver Canucks get the chance to revisit the matchup.

For the Kings, who will play host to the Canucks on Wednesday night, the hope now is that they are the ones who can use the clash with their Pacific Division foe to get their season headed in the right direction.

The Canucks were 0-2-0 and had just been shut out at Calgary when they held their home opener on Oct. 9 against the Kings. Since then, Vancouver has displayed the kind of play it thought it was capable of when the preseason ended.

The Canucks are 7-1-1 starting with that 8-2 thumping of the Kings and enter Wednesday’s game in L.A. after a convincing 7-2 home win Monday over the Florida Panthers, who entered that one on an eight-game points streak.

Aggressive from the start, Vancouver scored five goals in the first period Monday and never looked back. Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault was pulled 6:18 into the game when he gave up three goals on nine shots. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky gave up two goals in six shots and Montembeault returned to goal for the second period.

The early domination was so complete that every Canucks line scored in the first 10 minutes.

“Working to score and working to defend is going win in the long haul,” Canucks coach Travis Green said, according to the Vancouver Sun. “I thought we played a very direct first period and we supported the puck and were on top of their defensemen. We came out fast and hard.”

While the Kings are glad to be home after three consecutive road defeats, the last thing they need to see is an opposing offense in full roar. The Kings gave up five goals in each of their last three games and scored just two total goals in their last two games.

Looking to move the team forward, new Kings coach Todd McLellan is promising changes. The Canucks could see a team in transition Wednesday.

“I think this trip was good because it let us know that there are some players that probably can’t play in the league right now, so maybe we’ll have to make some changes,” McLellan told reporters after Sunday’s 5-1 defeat at Chicago. “There are some veterans that really have to pick up their play. We’ll have to have a chat with them.”

The Kings have tried to force the action since the start of the season. No opponent has taken more shots on goal than they have in a game. But the absence of quality shots, the ability to show a finishing touch and controlling the counter attack have been only some of a myriad of issues.

The Kings will have a brief two-game homestand to work on it before heading to Canada next week and stops at Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. But those games are for another day. They have their hands full with the Canucks.

While the Canucks can reference the victory over the Kings as the start of their good play, the Kings will use that game as a marker as well.

“They played harder in the third period (Sunday), which was a real good sign because we saw in Vancouver that didn’t happen before,” McClellan said. “I thought (determined play late) also happened in Minnesota (on Saturday) so that’s a positive moving forward but we have to find more players that can play at this level.”

