Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Despite outshooting the Oilers by a 41-22 margin in the game, Winnipeg was burned on the power play, allowing Edmonton to go 2-for-2 with the extra attacker.

“We’re going to win more games than [we’ll lose] playing that way,” forward Kyle Connor said. “I think we just played so hard, battled, and we outscored them five-on-five. We could have been a little sharper on the special teams, but that’s the way she goes.”

Winnipeg entered the game having killed 31 of 33 penalties over its previous 14 games.

After a gruelling stretch of schedule of that saw them play 14 games within a 26-day span in February, the Jets enjoy two days between games to refocus in advance of a three-game homestand.

The Jets are one of five teams bunched within four points of each other for the two Western Conference wild-card positions.

The Sabres and Jets are only recently removed from their first meeting of the season, as Kyle Okposo scored both goals in a 2-1 Sabres’ victory in Buffalo on Feb. 23.

Since that win, however, the Sabres have gone 0-3-0 on the first three games of their four-game road trip. The losing streak has dropped Buffalo 12 points out of an Eastern Conference playoff berth entering Monday, and in need of a borderline miraculous run over their final 17 games to reach the postseason.

Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes saw Buffalo surrender five unanswered goals after holding a 2-0 lead through the first period. The Sabres allowed three of Arizona’s goals within a 5:10 stretch of the second period.

“It’s disappointing. … They scored one and we kind of stopped playing instead of settling things down,” forward Marcus Johansson said of that second-period breakdown. “It kind of snowballed and they got three.”

Buffalo has only 24 points from 32 road games this season. The team’s struggles away from home are mirrored by goalie Carter Hutton, Tuesday’s probable starter. Hutton has a 2.68 goals-against average in 15 home games this season but only a 3.68 GAA over 14 road games.

Victor Olofsson (lower-body injury) is questionable for Tuesday’s game. The forward left during the second period against the Coyotes and didn’t return.

Patrik Laine (lower-body injury) and Josh Morrissey (upper-body injury) are both day-to-day for the Jets. Laine didn’t play on Saturday, while Morrissey has missed Winnipeg’s last four games.

Connor Hellebuyck (27-21-5, 2.67 GAA) will likely start in net for Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele leads all Jets scorers with 70 points, and the forward has been on a hot streak. Though Scheifele’s six-game point streak ended on Saturday, he still has 11 points (five goals, six assists) over his last seven games.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo’s leading scorer, hasn’t recorded a point over his last four games. Over his five-year NHL career, Eichel has never gone more than five straight games without a point.

