Islanders aim to extend point streak vs. Flyers

The New York Islanders are riding high on a 13-game point streak (12-0-1), so it stands to reason that they are one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, they haven’t been able to gain much in the standings considering Metropolitan Division-leading Washington has been riding a hot hand as well.

New York hopes its good fortune travels well on Saturday when they begin a stretch of 10 road games in 13 outings with a tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Islanders’ current point streak is the fourth longest in franchise history, two shy of a 15-game mark that they have reached on three occasions (1978-79, 1980-81, 1981-82).

For all of their success this season, they still reside five points behind a Capitals team that owned a 13-game point streak of its own before dropping a 5-2 decision to Montreal on Friday night.

“We’re definitely aware of it,” New York forward Jordan Eberle said following Friday afternoon’s practice, per Newsday. “We joke about it for sure. They’re obviously playing well, too.”

The Islanders aren’t playing too shabby in their own right.

Mathew Barzal scored and set up a goal in his second straight contest in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over Toronto. The 22-year-old has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past eight games, including a goal in New York’s 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 27.

Derick Brassard, who also tallied in the first meeting with the Flyers, recorded two of his three points against the Maple Leafs on the power play.

“When you’re an offensive player, sometimes you go out there and that’s when you get your touches, your confidence,” the 32-year-old Brassard said of the power play. “Special teams can win you some games, and (on Wednesday) our power play was clicking.”

Philadelphia would have liked to see more out of its power play in Friday’s 2-1 setback in Ottawa. The Flyers went 0-for-5 with the man advantage, highlighted by a failure to convert on a double minor late in the third period.

“Our execution was a little bit off,” Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault said. “At the end, our power play has an opportunity to tie us the game. Lot of possession time in that four minutes, but no good (chances). … Unfortunate, but we don’t have a time to worry about it. We have to play (Saturday) night.”

The regulation loss snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game point streak (5-0-2) while a struggling offense has scored just six non-shootout goals in the last four contests (2-1-1).

That is not the recipe for success when facing the NHL’s stingiest team. The Islanders are allowing just 2.29 goals per contest.

Captain Claude Giroux, who scored in the first meeting with New York, had six points (three goals, three assists) in as many games before being held off the scoresheet against the Senators.

Brian Elliott (4-2-1) is expected to get the start on Saturday. The 34-year-old improved to 8-1-6 in 17 career encounters with the Islanders after turning aside 54 of 57 shots to win both of his decisions last season.

–Field Level Media