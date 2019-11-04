Icing (on cake): Maple Leafs respond to young fan’s birthday

CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador (AP)The Toronto Maple Leafs weren’t about to let this birthday go unnoticed. Nor was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The father of an 11-year-old Maple Leafs fan tweeted that his son had a disappointing birthday, with none of his friends showing up for a Saturday night party.

Jason Foster asked those on Twitter to remember young Kade and ”show him some love.” A photo linked to the tweet shows Kade in a Maple Leafs T-shirt, a Maple Leafs cake in front of him.

The team got to work. Forward Mitch Marner tweeted that Kade’s ”friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way!” Forward John Tavares added he was ”looking forward to celebrating” with Kade.

By Sunday night, the father’s post had been shared more than 10,000 times, drawing at least 25,000 responses. Apart from the prime minister, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. jumped in. He offered to meet Kade in Toronto when the team plays there in May. Even actor Ben Stiller got on board, stressing he doesn’t play hockey.

The father was dumbfounded by the response.

”We can’t comprehend what has happened today,” he wrote. ”Kade and the rest of us are just amazed.”