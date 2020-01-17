Hurricanes defender Hamilton breaks bone in left leg

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Carolina Hurricanes all-star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg.

The team announced Friday that Hamilton had suffered a broken fibula in Thursday night’s loss at Columbus. He was hurt in the second period while chasing down a puck along the wall in the neutral zone when he was tangled up with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund. He fell awkwardly with his leg bent underneath him. He didn’t return to the game.

The Hurricanes said team doctors are evaluating the 26-year-old Hamilton and a recovery timeline will be known later Friday.

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points (40) for all NHL defensemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports