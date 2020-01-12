Flyers searching for more offense against Bruins

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to finish a challenging three-game homestand with a winning record when they host the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Following a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, the Flyers fell 1-0 to the surging Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay’s victory over the Flyers extended its winning streak to 10.

Now comes another stiff test against the Bruins, who have equaled the Capitals with 65 points.

The Flyers killed off all four penalties against the Capitals and have succeeded in 12 in a row, but the offense has continued to struggle for long stretches.

“We don’t score much, we’ve got to start scoring,” Philadelphia forward Jakub Voracek told Inquirer.com.

The Flyers are 0-for-11 with the man advantage in their last four games, and just 2-for-19 in their last seven.

“We’re not finishing (on the power play),” center Sean Couturier said. “I think we’re one-and-done a lot of times. We’re getting a little more control in the zone, something to build on. But we’ve got to find a way to score some goals.”

On the defensive side, the Flyers will be short-handed once again without Shayne Gostisbehere (knee surgery) and Justin Braun (groin).

The NHL season is a marathon and the Flyers are searching for consistency in all areas. Not an easy task when you’re facing the top teams in the league.

“In an 82-game schedule, you have to expect that at some point you’re going to face some adversity and we are right now,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said.

Unlike the Flyers, the Bruins have had little trouble scoring goals.

Patrice Bergeron’s power-play goal 1:33 into overtime lifted the Bruins past the New York Islanders, 3-2, on Saturday. The goal extended a franchise record of 13 consecutive games with at least one power-play score.

Brad Marchand drew the penalty which gave the Bruins the extra skater. Boston had dropped six games in a row that went to overtime or a shootout.

“We didn’t have a great first, but we bounced back and it was a pretty even game after that,” Marchand told the Boston Herald. “But it’s good to get a win here in overtime. It hasn’t been good to us this year so far. So it was good to get the win. They’re a good team.”

The Bruins will be searching for their fourth straight victory when they visit Philadelphia.

In addition, the Bruins are 8-3-1 in their last 12 games on the road. They’re also 7-1-5 in their last 13 games overall.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask continues to play at an extremely high level. Rask made 35 saves to help preserve the overtime win against the Islanders.

“If not for Tuukka in that first 20 (minutes), you wonder where we’d be,” said Boston defenseman John Moore, who scored a goal against the Islanders. “You don’t want to stick with that recipe. We want to learn from it and improve.”

David Pastrnak has scored at least one goal in four of Boston’s last five games.

