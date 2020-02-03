Flyers, Red Wings cross paths headed in opposite directions

While the Philadelphia Flyers continue to mix it up for playoff position in the Eastern Conference, the lowly Detroit Red Wings are trying to end another lengthy losing streak.

The Flyers look to record at least one point in their fifth straight contest and continue some recent success over the host Red Wings, who will try to avoid a ninth consecutive loss, on Monday night.

A crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture includes Philadelphia, a club that last reached the postseason in 2017-18 but is very much in the hunt for a spot this year. The Flyers are 3-0-1 over their last four and amid a 5-1-1 stretch.

Kevin Hayes had two goals with an assist, Joel Farabee also scored twice and Sean Couturier notched three assists as Philadelphia won 6-3 over Colorado at home on Saturday. The Flyers have totaled 27 goals over their last seven games.

Rookie Farabee has been a key contributor of late for the Flyers by posting four goals and two assists in five games since he was a healthy scratch during a 4-3 overtime win at St. Louis on Jan. 15.

“Ever since he sat out that game, he seems like he’s got more energy, more jump, makes better plays,” Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault told NHL.com. “He was one of the players that I’m really happy with.”

Farabee recorded an assist during a 6-1 rout of Detroit on Nov. 29. Couturier (three goals, 13 assists over 12 games in 2020) and Scott Laughton each had a goal with an assist as the Flyers recorded their fourth straight win over the Red Wings. Philadelphia is 8-0-2 against Detroit since last losing in regulation on April 6, 2016. The Flyers are 3-0-1 at Detroit during that stretch.

The Red Wings are mired in an 0-7-1 slide since beating Ottawa 3-2 in a shootout on Jan. 10. It’s their third losing streak of at least eight games this season. Detroit has been outscored 12-3, gone 1-for-16 on the power play and allowed its opponents to go 6-for-16 with the man advantage during an 0-3-1 home skid after Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the New York Rangers.

Despite that defeat, Detroit coach Jeff Blashill can’t complain about his team’s effort.

“I thought we were way better (Saturday). We looked like a hockey team,” he said. “That’s the way we have to continue playing. It’s a small step in the right direction.”

Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier made 30 saves Saturday after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. He has a 1.83 goals-against average while splitting his last six starts. Teammate Jimmy Howard has just two wins in 24 starts on the season and a 4.56 goals-against average while going 0-15-2 since a 3-1 win over Edmonton on Oct. 29.

With Carter Hart (strained abdomen) still likely a few days away from returning to the Philadelphia net, Alex Lyon could again start after making 28 saves Saturday for his first win of 2019-20. Teammate Brian Elliott, meanwhile, has allowed one goal in winning his last two starts at home, where he’s 4-1-2 with a 2.11 goals-against average this season

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin has four goals with nine assists while earning at least one point in 11 of his last 13 games — though he’s registered a point in just one of six career home games versus Philadelphia.

