Flyers put hot streak on the line vs. surging Rangers

A massive run is providing the Philadelphia Flyers with a chance at first place in the Metropolitan Division while an impressive hot streak has put the New York Rangers just outside of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The divisional foes look to continue their hot streaks Sunday afternoon when the Flyers visit the Rangers for a nationally televised contest.

The teams are meeting for the second time in three days after Philadelphia claimed a 5-2 win on home ice Friday night by dominating most of the game.

Friday’s win gave the Flyers a fifth straight win and their 15th win in 21 games (15-5-1) since losing four in a row from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. After the final game of the losing streak, the Flyers were 15 points behind the Washington Capitals, but they enter Sunday three points behind the Capitals, who visit Minnesota on Sunday night.

“We’re not there yet,” Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek said. “But I think if we’re going to continue to play the way we do we can make a run. It comes down to everything. Everything’s got to be clicking. It’s clicking right now. We’ve got to make sure it’s clicking in a month and a half.”

For the Flyers, it is clicking at home and inconsistently on the road. They are 23-5-4 at home and 14-15-3 on the road though they are 5-2-1 in their last eight road games.

Friday marked the fifth straight game the Flyers scored at least four goals and 12th time during this run. It also marked their ninth win by at least three goals in this run and that is aided by red-hot goaltender Carter Hart, who is 8-2-0 in his last 10 starts after making 26 saves Friday.

Claude Giroux scored twice Friday, giving him six goals in his last 10 games. Voracek had four assists while Sean Couturier, James Van Riemsdyk and former Ranger Kevin Hayes also scored.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Rangers are 12-4-0 since the All-Star break and 9-2-0 in their last 11 games. New York has not sustained consecutive losses since Jan. 19-21. The surge has enabled the team to go from 10 points out of a wild-card spot to constantly scoreboard watching for results of games by the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders and Florida Panthers.

Friday’s loss also snapped a nine-game road winning streak, and the Rangers will start a four-game homestand without Chris Kreider, who fractured his foot blocking a shot in the first period Friday. Kreider is out indefinitely and the injury occurred after he inked a seven-year contract extension Monday.

“Obviously, it’s not good,” New York’s Mika Zibanejad said. “But you look at this whole month, we’ve been playing really good hockey. We’ve really been stepping up and we just have to make sure this game doesn’t ruin what we’ve built up this month. It’s one game.”

Despite New York’s worst performance since the break, Artemi Panarin continued his hot streak by extending his points streak to 12 games with an assist on a goal by Jesper Fast. Panarin’s streak is tied for the longest of his career (also Oct. 24-Nov. 20) and according to NHL Stats and Information he is the fourth Ranger with multiple point streaks of at least 12 games in the same season (Brian Leetch in 1991-92, Wayne Gretzky in 1996-97 and Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06).

Philadelphia is 8-1-0 in the past nine meetings with the Rangers.

