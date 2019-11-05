Finally home, Flames welcome surging Coyotes

It could be a promise of better days ahead, or perhaps it’s maybe just wishful thinking. For now, the Calgary Flames, just off a season-long five-game road trip, are talking like a team that believes better days are ahead.

The Flames, who have had a difficult schedule to start the season in playing more games — and being on the road more often — than any other team in the league, return home to face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night with an interesting assessment of themselves.

“We’re getting closer,” coach Bill Peters told reporters of his squad after its road trip ended on Sunday with a 4-2 loss in Washington.

It remains to be seen whether the Flames are closer to their own expectations, but the club that was tops in the Western Conference in the regular season last season has certainly been in the middle of the pack through the first month of this one.

Heading into their clash with the Coyotes, the Flames have an 8-7-2 record, are struggling on the power play and are right in the middle of the league in most other categories. Then again, they have faced more clubs sitting in playoff spots than ones outside the postseason picture right now.

Even though Calgary sported a 2-2-1 record on their five-game sojourn, there are some positive vibes heading into a four-game homestand.

“We’re getting more to the way we want to play, with a lot more pace in our game,” captain Mark Giordano told Postmedia. “A tough trip, a lot of tough buildings … we know we have a lot to work on. Now we get a chance to take care of business at home and improve our record.”

“I’d say, overall, it was a step in the right direction over the trip,” forward Andrew Mangiapane added. “We had a big comeback win in Nashville and then carried it over, so I think we have to keep building off it. Disappointing loss (Sunday), but overall I think it was a good trip.”

The Coyotes arrive in the Stampede City on a high. Arizona has claimed victory in eight of its last 10 games, including a 3-2 overtime win over the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the first half of a two-game road swing through Alberta.

Arizona’s roster may not be well known outside the of its fan base, but the Coyotes are racking up the victories with solid defensive play and team-wide production that’s led to an impressive 5-2-1 road record.

“We made some key moves in the offseason, we got a few guys, and we just have confidence in our group — a big thing is being confident in the guys you have and knowing guys will do their jobs,” defenseman Jakob Chychrun told Sportsnet after the Edmonton game. “Everyone knows their role on this team, we play a pretty structured game. We’re having success now, but we have to make sure we don’t take our foot off the gas.”

That said, all is not perfect with the Desert Dogs. In their win over the Oilers, the Coyotes were outshot 18-5 in the final 30 minutes of regulation and required top-notch goaltending from Darcy Kuemper to come out on top of the scoreboard.

