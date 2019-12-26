Devils, Maple Leafs aim to roll up more goals

The New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs helped contribute to a historic offensive night for the NHL on Monday. The two teams will hope the holiday break didn’t interrupt their momentum Friday, when the league schedule resumes and the Devils host the Maple Leafs in Newark, N.J.

Both teams headed into the break in rollicking fashion Monday, when the visiting Devils routed the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1 and the host Maple Leafs outlasted the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6.

The Devils and Maple Leafs were two of seven NHL teams to score at least six goals on Monday. In addition to the Hurricanes, the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning also scored six goals or more. It was the first time since Feb. 28, 1993 that at least seven NHL teams collected six or more goals on the same day.

The outburst was particularly cathartic for the Devils, who have the second-fewest points in the NHL and recently traded former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes. The Blackhawks scored the first goal Monday before New Jersey went on to collect its most goals since an 8-5 win over the Blackhawks on Jan. 14 and record its biggest margin of victory since a 6-0 blanking of the Washington Capitals on Oct. 11, 2018.

“It was a great team effort — I felt the emotions, the energy,” Devils interim head coach Alain Nasreddine said following the game. “They scored the first goal but we never wavered.”

The Maple Leafs had a couple chances to waver Monday, when they scored three goals in the first 5:10 before giving up five unanswered Hurricanes goals through the end of the second period. After the teams traded goals in the first six minutes of the third, Toronto finished the game with a four-goal outburst.

The six goals allowed were the most surrendered in a win this season by the Maple Leafs, who hadn’t scored eight goals since beating the Hurricanes, 8-1, on Dec. 19, 2017.

“Probably, yeah, that was one of the craziest games I’ve been a part of,” goalie Frederik Andersen said after he earned the win by making 34 saves. “I don’t have anything that can top that, off the top of my head. I tried to stay as level as I can and worry about what I could control. The only thing I could do is try to make sure I stopped the next puck, and for a rough game, I was able to do that in the third period.”

Andersen is likely to oppose the Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood in a battle of No. 1 goalies. Blackwood recorded the win Monday, when he stopped 32 shots in the rout of the Blackhawks.

Andersen is 6-2-0 in eight career games against the Devils. Blackwood will be facing the Maple Leafs for the first time since his NHL debut on Dec. 18, 2018, when he stopped eight of 10 shots in relief in New Jersey’s 7-2 loss.

–Field Level Media