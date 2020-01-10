Canucks seek return to win column in Buffalo

Following a terrible two-game road trip in Florida, the Vancouver Canucks are shuffling off to Buffalo where they hope they can put together some semblance of defense and get back in the win column.

Vancouver plays the Buffalo Sabres in a 1 p.m. ET Saturday matinee affair in its only visit to western New York this season.

Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Sabres were routed 9-2 Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers added to the Pacific Division team’s woes with a comfortable 5-2 win in South Florida on Thursday.

That’s 14 goals against, four tallies for — numbers that won’t win hardly any games in the NHL.

The Canucks’ defense imploded in a six-goal second period in the loss to Tampa Bay, and the Panthers tallied on odd-man rushes by Mark Pysyk and Evgenii Dadonov as Florida played a fast-break game.

Vancouver captain Bo Horvat said the team discussed puck management during the first intermission but wasn’t able to follow up on it.

“We talked about that in between the first and second and that’s definitely not good enough if we are going to be successful, if we’re going to win games,” Horvat said. “We weren’t doing that stuff and giving up odd-man rushes when we were winning games and we have to get back to that.”

The Sabres find themselves in a similar situation as last season — starting fast but struggling as the campaign goes on. They opened the season with a 9-2-2 in October but are a dismal 10-16-5 since.

Buffalo fell 5-1 in St. Louis on Thursday, succumbing to the Blues and center Robert Thomas (goal, two assists) and falling to 3-7-1 in its past 11 games.

The Sabres hadn’t played since beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday in Buffalo. After hosting the Canucks, the Sabres will play in Detroit on Sunday.

Team captain Jack Eichel said the schedule hasn’t helped.

“I don’t think we made good decisions with the puck,” Eichel said. “We turned it over too much, and that’s it. Obviously when you don’t play for five (days), you’re not going to be as crisp as you are usually when you’re playing a lot. We were rested.

“We should have had a lot of energy. I just didn’t think our game ever got going.”

Eichel extended his point streak to five games with his club’s only tally. He has produced five points during the streak (three goals, two assists) and has notched a point in 23 of his last 25 games with 19 goals and 18 assists.

Forward Michael Frolik made his Buffalo debut after being acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 2. He generated two shots on goal and played 16:44.

Shooting the puck has been on Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger’s mind.

“Everybody needs to get hungrier to shoot on net,” Krueger said. “We need to find other ways to create net pressure, and we’re going to have to work hard on that to turn this result around.”

–Field Level Media