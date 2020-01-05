‘Canes open 2nd half hosting red-hot Lightning

The Carolina Hurricanes are halfway through their schedule, and even though they’ve lost four of their last six games, there are good feelings about the direction of the season.

“I like this group, how they come to work,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour told reporters recently. “They don’t quit. That’s pretty positive. We’ve had some tough losses this year, but again guys always dig in.”

The Hurricanes begin the second half the season Sunday against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina has a 24-15-2 record, reflecting the second-best 41-game mark in franchise history.

“These next 10 games before bye week, you have to put yourself in a good situation, and I think we have so far, and I think we have a lot more to give,” Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel said.

The only higher point total at the midway mark of the regular-season schedule for Carolina came in the 2005-06 season, when it went on to win the Stanley Cup.

“You have to put yourself in a good situation so you’re not climbing,” Dzingel said. “We’ve put ourselves in a decent spot so far, and we have to keep going.”

Tampa Bay also has 50 team points, though the Lightning have played one fewer game.

The Lightning are 11-6-2 in road games, and this game wraps up a four-game road trip. Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak includes Saturday night’s 5-3 victory at Ottawa.

“We’ve played some good hockey the last two months and sometimes haven’t got the results,” Tampa Bay right winger Steven Stamkos said, noting the recent change in fortunes.

The thing that has carried the Lightning at times is having reinforcements when the roster has changed.

“The basis of a good team is having the depth at all the positions,” Stamkos said.

The Lightning won Saturday on Tyler Johnson’s goal with 90 seconds to play. It resulted in the fourth victory this season in 13 games when they have trailed after two periods.

The Hurricanes have shown a gritty side. They scored all three goals in Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals in the third period.

“We don’t like going away,” captain Jordan Staal said. “We’re going to fight until the horn.”

Among the positives for Carolina has been second-year winger Andrei Svechnikov, whose 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) have already eclipsed last season’s total of 37.

As a backdrop for the Hurricanes, there’s growing speculation that former captain Justin Williams could be added to the roster. He’s a free agent who has been sitting out in what might be a short-lived retirement.

“Until that happens, I don’t even know why I should be talking about it,” Brind’Amour said. “He fits everything that we are. Hopefully it happens.”

Sunday’s game against the Lightning marks the fourth outing of a seven-game homestand for the Hurricanes. The first three games of this stretch have drawn sell-out crowds.

Carolina has won a pair of one-goal decisions against the Lightning this season, one in overtime.

