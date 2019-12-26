Bruins take aim at Sabres’ home win streak

The Boston Bruins are coming out of the Christmas break with some needed momentum. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres seem happy to be competitive and in the playoff hunt following the holiday.

Looking to extend their point streak to six games, the Bruins aim to keep the Sabres from recording a sixth consecutive home victory on Friday night.

Though the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins entered the recent break amid a 2-0-3 stretch, Monday’s 7-3 home win over Washington was just their second victory over the last 10 contests. Still, two goals from Patrice Bergeron and three points each from David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand gave Boston a boost heading into the break.

“We’re not even halfway through the year, we’re at 53 points in and sitting at a pretty good spot,” Marchand, tied with Pastrnak for the team lead with 54 points, told the Bruins’ official website.

“I think a lot of people are making a lot of noise outside of the room that was blowing (their recent struggles) a bit out of proportion. We’re not panicking here. We’re going to take the time to regroup.”

Boston has not won back-to-back contests since a season-high eight-game winning streak from Nov. 19-Dec. 3. However, it has won three in a row over Buffalo. Marchand scored twice, Pastrnak had a goal with an assist and Tuukka Rask (14-4-5, 2.32 goals-against average) made 36 saves during a 3-2 home win over the Sabres on Nov. 21.

Marchand has six goals with 11 assists in his last 12 games at Buffalo, while Rask owns a 1.63 goals-against average during that three-game winning streak versus the Sabres. Backup Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves during a 4-0 win at Buffalo on Oct. 4, 2018 — in his last start against the Sabres.

Buffalo, one point behind third-place Montreal in the Atlantic, is 1-3-1 since a three-game winning streak from Dec. 8-12. Coming off a 3-2 home win over Los Angeles on Saturday, the Sabres allowed two third-period goals for a 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Monday.

“For us, the important thing at this point in time is to be part of the race,” first-year Sabres coach Ralph Krueger told the club’s official website. “We’re definitely there, because we believe we’re only going to get better here.

“Out of painful days like (Monday), we tend to grow. So, I’m sure we will this time, too.”

Krueger should feel confident considering the Sabres have outscored their opponents 25-12 during a season-high five-game home winning streak. Buffalo captain Jack Eichel, whose 18-game personal point streak ended Monday, has 11 goals with six assists during an eight-game home point run. Eichel, though, has just one assist in seven career home games versus Boston.

Teammate Linus Ullmark has a 2.40 goals-against average during Buffalo’s five-game home winning streak. He’s 1-2-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average all-time against Boston. Backup Carter Hutton has a 4.19 goals-against average during his 0-6-4 starting slide.

Boston has injury concerns over defensemen Torey Krug (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (apparent upper body). However, veteran blue-liner and captain Zdeno Chara (jaw) should be ready after missing Monday’s contest.

