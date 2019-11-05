Blues visit Canucks as hot teams face off

Two of the Western Conference’s hottest teams will square off Tuesday night when the Vancouver Canucks host the St. Louis Blues.

The Canucks have gone 9-1-2 in their last 12 games. That run included a 4-3 shootout victory over the Blues on Oct. 17 in St. Louis.

The Blues come into play Tuesday with six victories in their last seven games, with half of those wins coming in overtime.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko earned the victory against the Blues last month, stopping 34 of 37 shots. He is 4-1-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage this season while mostly backing up Jakob Markstrom (5-2-2, 2.51, .917).

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (7-2-3, 2.56, .917) took the loss against the Canucks. Jake Allen (2-1-0, 3.72, .855) won in St. Louis’ last game, a 4-3 overtime decision in Minnesota on Saturday, and is 7-4-2 in 13 career appearances against Vancouver.

The Canucks are a much-improved offensive team. Center Elias Pettersson has 20 points in his past 12 games, and linemate Brock Boeser has five goals and four assists in his last five games.

Vancouver captain Bo Horvat has five goals and six assists in his past seven games despite playing with a variety of wingers on the second line.

He noted how the Canucks have done a better job closing out games since their 6-5 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 25.

“We talk about it all the time in the room, just sticking with our game,” Horvat said. “If it’s working, why change it? I think we learned from the Capitals game, where we kind of let our foot off the gas and it bit us in the butt. We don’t want that to happen again, so our foot has been on the gas the entire time.

“It’s learning to win. It’s getting us off our high horse a bit when we’re a little bit too confident and bringing us down to earth a bit. It’s saying that this is a hard league, that wins aren’t going to come easy, and that we have to keep working for 60 minutes like that.”

The Canucks beat the host San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday despite missing forwards Micheal Ferland (concussion) and Tyler Motte (foot) as well as defenseman Quinn Hughes (bruised knee).

The Blues are coping with the loss of top winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who could miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Sammy Blais has taken his place on the top line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz.

Blais has scored five goals this season, and each either gave the Blues the lead or tied the score.

Ryan O’Reilly (three goals, five assists in his past four games), David Perron (four goals, six assists in eight games) and Schenn (10 goals in 14 games) have heated up as well.

The Blues haven’t been dominating opponents during their Stanley Cup defense, but they have been finding ways to win. They have come from behind in seven victories this season.

“They’re used to it,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “Going through the playoffs — there’s a lot of high-pressure situations there. I don’t think we panic. We stay with it.

“Things don’t go right all the time. That’s the way the league is, night in, night out. … You just gotta keep battling.”

