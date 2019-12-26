Blues look to continue winning ways in clash with Jets

The streaking St. Louis Blues will visit the sputtering Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in the first half of a home-and-home series with their Central Division rivals.

The Western Conference-leading Blues have won six consecutive games. They outscored their opponents 24-11 during that streak.

“It’s crazy what a little bit of winning and confidence will do for a hockey team,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re feeling it as a group right now. We’ve had some success early and we just roll with it.”

The Jets, who sit in third place in the Central, have lost four of their last six games. They allowed 21 goals in those four losses.

Jets coach Paul Maurice was ready to turn the page after the Montreal Canadiens beat his team 6-2 in its last game before the holiday break.

“We won’t be doing any video. We’ll start fresh. Nobody’s carrying that with them,” Maurice told reporters after that loss. “It was a tough night tonight. We’ve had a bunch of good nights. That was a tough one.”

These teams are meeting for the first time this season. The Jets were 3-1-0 against the Blues last season, but they fell to St. Louis in six games during the first round of the playoffs.

The Jets are just 10-8-1 at home at Bell MTS Place this season and the Blues are 12-4-3 on the road.

After going 8-2-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage in November, Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has gone 4-3-1 with poorer ratios (3.00, .909) so far in December.

Injuries to forwards Bryan Little, Andrew Copp and Mathieu Perrault diminished the Jets’ supporting cast. But top forwards Mark Scheifele (eight goals, seven assists in his last 10 games), Patrik Laine (eight goals, seven assists in 13 games) and Kyle Connor (seven goals, eight assists in 13 games) have been consistently productive.

The Jets have scored a power-play goal in five of their last seven games. The Blues rank fifth in the league in penalty killing with 83.9 percent efficiency.

The Blues are getting steady offensive production from Schenn and Jaden Schwartz on one scoring line and David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly on the other while winger Vladimir Tarasenko recovers from shoulder surgery.

In 38 games Schenn (17 goals) and Schwartz (11 goals) have matched their scoring totals for last season.

“Just trying to find open ice, open space,” Schenn told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m getting some puck luck, which has been huge. Every player needs that and I’m just trying to shoot the puck at the right time and thankfully they’re going in.”

Perron has at least one point in 14 of his last 17 games and O’Reilly has two goals and 11 assists in his last 14 games. Back-up goaltender Jake Allen (3-1-0, 1.47 GAA in December) has shouldered a bigger workload lately while spelling Jordan Binnington.

“We’ve had injuries, but everybody has been stepping up and we need contributions from everybody and we really are getting them from everybody and that’s key,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “It’s important. We need everybody to play 200 feet of hockey, produce offensively when you get an opportunity and play good defense.”

These teams play again Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

–Field Level Media