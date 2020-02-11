Aho looks for goal in 6th straight game as ‘Canes visit Stars

Sebastian Aho has turned it up a notch since the Carolina Hurricanes returned from the All-Star break and league-mandated bye.

Aho carries a five-game goal-scoring streak into the Hurricanes’ finale of a four-game road trip against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Finn has six tallies during his goal-scoring run and four assists spread over his six-game point streak. But it is Carolina’s recent run of good fortune that is putting a smile on his face.

The Hurricanes have won back-to-back games and five of their last seven to remain in contention in the congested Metropolitan Division.

“This win feels so good,” Aho said after Carolina scored four goals in the third period of a 6-5 shootout victory against Vegas on Saturday.

“I’m happy if I can help the team win. Winning is the main thing this time of year.”

Aho has matched his career-high goal total of 30 set last season. He registered an assist in both of the Hurricanes’ 3-0 victories over Dallas in February 2019.

Countryman Teuvo Teravainen has boosted his team-leading totals in assists (42) and points (54) with six and nine, respectively, over the last six games. The 25-year-old scored and set up a goal in his 300th career game with Carolina on Saturday.

Andrei Svechnikov notched an assist on Teravainen’s goal against the Golden Knights to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists).

Petr Mrazek, who turned aside all 33 shots he faced in Carolina’s first encounter with the Stars last season, has struggled in his last two starts. The 27-year-old yielded four goals in a 4-3 setback versus Vegas on Jan. 31 before permitting six at St. Louis four nights later.

The Stars got the better of the Blues in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime victory to improve to 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Roope Hintz capped a two-goal performance by scoring 2:19 into the extra session, style points aside. Hintz’s team-leading 17th goal was a result of a wrist shot that sailed between the pads of Jordan Binnington, who unintentionally was screened by Blues teammate Ryan O’Reilly.

“I couldn’t even see where it went, but it went in, so it’s good,” Hintz said. “I just tried to get in on the net. I was really tired, but it went in, so it’s good.”

Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal in his 800th NHL game for the Stars, who showed their mettle by overcoming the absence of coach Rick Bowness (illness) and a two-goal deficit to upend the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

“You’ve just got to laugh, really,” Benn said.

“It’s just one thing after another after another. Nothing we can do about it. Players go down and other players step up and play bigger roles. When coaches go down, other coaches step up and play bigger roles. We’re a tight-knit group, and once again, adversity didn’t faze us today.”

Fellow forward Joe Pavelski will carry a five-game point streak (four goals, two assists) into Tuesday’s contest.

