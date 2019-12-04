Breaking News
2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison
Live Now
FOX News Special Report of House Judiciary Impeachment Hearing

NHL fines Predators’ Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)The NHL has fined Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen $5,000 for elbowing Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point during the Lightning’s 3-2 overtime win.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Wednesday, which is the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Johansen elbowed Point at 9:07 of the second period of Tuesday’s game. He was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories