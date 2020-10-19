Cowboys to face off Cardinals without Dak Prescott, local physician reacts to quarterback injury

One week ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury.

KETK spoke to two Tyler orthopedic surgeons who say the compound fracture and dislocation fans saw is a very serious injury, but it can fully heal.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Bartley with Azalea Orthopedic does not treat Dak Prescott personally, but the physician says he performs similar surgeries.

Dr. Bartley explains, “Typically the surgery consists of several small incisions and screws. There’s a plate on the outside with additional screws to hold the bones in place.”

Prescott’s own medical team says the quarterback is showing no signs of infection.