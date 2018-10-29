Cowboys fire offensive line coach

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Alexander (Left) Marc Colombo (Right) (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (Dallas Cowboys) - The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of offensive line coach Paul Alexander today. Marc Colombo, who has served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach since 2016, will move into the position of offensive line coach for the team.

In addition, the club also announced the hiring of long time NFL and Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Hudson Houck, who will work with Colombo and the offensive staff in an advisory capacity.

Statement from Head Coach Jason Garrett:

“While approaching the midpoint of the season, and going through an overall evaluation of our entire operation during the bye week, we felt that this move would serve the best interests of our team moving forward.

“We have great respect and admiration for Paul and what he has accomplished in a very successful career in the NFL. These are not easy decisions to make at any time of the year, but we will move ahead with the utmost confidence in what Marc Colombo and Hudson Houck will bring to our team in their new roles.”

The 3-4 Cowboys just had their bye week. They host the 3-4 Tennessee Titans next Monday Nov. 5 at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.