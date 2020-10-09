Dolphins rookie LT Austin Jackson goes on injured reserve

MIAMI (AP)Miami Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson went on injured reserve Friday because of an ankle injury, a blow an offensive line that has been improved this season.

Jackson, a first-round draft pick, will likely be replaced by Julie’n Davenport, who started eight games for Miami last year. Coach Brian Flores didn’t rule out Jackson returning this season, but declined to estimate how long he might be sidelined.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) were also ruled out of Sunday’s game at SanFrancisco.

Miami added running back Salvon Ahmed to the active roster from the practice squad.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL