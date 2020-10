LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has donated $50,000 to each of the two Los Angeles County deputies wounded in a brazen ambush-style attack captured on camera last month.

Cuban confirmed the donations to Fox News. He said the money will come from his Fallen Patriot Fund. The initiative was designed to help the families of U.S. military members who were killed or wounded during the conflict in Iraq.