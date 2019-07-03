NFL rules Ezekiel Elliot will not be suspended following Las Vegas incident

The National Football League has released a statement following Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliot’s Las Vegas incident, and determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Elliot to discuss the incident.

The NFL statement said in part:

“Immediately following reports of an incident in Las Vegas in May involving Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL conducted a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with multiple witnesses, including security personnel and others with direct involvement, as well as a review of documentary and other information.” -NFL

Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott tweeted Tuesday after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground.

Goodell suspended the two-time NFL rushing champion for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations, and the letter detailing the punishment warned Elliott to avoid future incidents with law enforcement. He is subject to suspension even though he wasn’t arrested.

The 23-year-old Elliott wrote that he met with Goodell “to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident.”

“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott wrote. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”

Elliott wrote that he “meant it” when he apologized the night of the incident to Kyle Johnson, the person seen on a cellphone video falling over a parking barricade as Elliott runs into him. The video was obtained by the celebrity website TMZ.