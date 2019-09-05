NFL kicks off historic 100th season tonight on KETK

CHICAGO (KETK) – The NFL will being a year-long celebration when it kicks off its 100th season tonight on KETK. The game will feature the league’s oldest teams and rivalry with the Green Bay Packers head to the Chicago Bears.

In the 199th meeting between the clubs, the Bears enter the matchup as 3.5 point favorites and will look to take advantage of a Packers franchise that was in turmoil at the end of last season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was fired after an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals after 12 years with the team. Matt LaFleur, at just 39, takes over in his first-ever head coaching job.

Meanwhile, the Bears will look to continue their defensive dominance from last season, led by superstar Khalil Mack. They led the league in takeaways in 2018, averaging more than 2.5 a game. The defense will have to get inside the head of Aaron Rogers, whose offense had the fewest turnovers in the NFL last season with just 15.

In recent history, however, the Packers have dominated the Midwest rivalry. They have won 15 of the last 18 meetings and the Bears have not won consecutive games against Green Bay since 2007.

The Packers lead the all-time series 97-95-6.