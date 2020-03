LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Despite the spread of the coronavirus, the NFL will still conduct the Draft as scheduled in late April. However, there will be no public viewing of the player selection.

A statement partially read “The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available.”