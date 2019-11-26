NFL announces defensive line and linebackers finalists

Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Deacon Jones and Dick Butkus are among the finalists on defense for the NFL’s All-Time Team.
The league on Monday revealed 24 linebackers, 18 defensive ends and 16 defensive tackles for the squad. A 26-member voting panel is making the choices, with 12 LBs, seven DEs and seven DTs eventually making the team.
Houston’s J.J. Watt, Carolina’s Luke Kuechly, and Denver’s Von Miller are the current players among the finalists.
Bruce Smith, the career sacks leader, Ray Lewis, No. 2 in solo tackles, and Julius Pepper, second in tackles for loss, are on the list.
The finalists, by position in alphabetical order:
DEFENSIVE END
Doug Atkins
Willie Davis
Carl Eller
Len Ford
Bill Hewitt
Deacon Jones
Howie Long
Gino Marchetti
Von Miller
Julius Peppers
Andy Robustelli
Lee Roy Selmon
Bruce Smith
Michael Strahan
DeMarcus Ware
J.J. Watt
Reggie White
Jack Youngblood
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Buck Buchanan
Curley Culp
Art Donovan
Joe Greene
Cortez Kennedy
Bob Lilly
Gene Lipscomb
Leo Nomellini
Merlin Olsen
Alan Page
John Randle
Warren Sapp
Tom Sestak
Ernie Stautner
Randy White
Bill Willis
LINEBACKERS
Chuck Bednarik
Bobby Bell
Derrick Brooks
Dick Butkus
Harry Carson
Bill George
Kevin Greene
Jack Ham
Ted Hendricks
Clark Hinkle
Sam Huff
Luke Kuechly
Jack Lambert
Willie Lanier
Ray Lewis
Ray Nitschke
Dave Robinson
Joe Schmidt
Junior Seau
Mike Singletary
Lawrence Taylor
Derrick Thomas
Brian Urlacher
Dave Wilcox
—
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL