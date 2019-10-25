Neymar out of Brazil’s squad for friendly against Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP)Neymar has been left out of Brazil’s squad for next month’s friendlies against Argentina and South Korea.

The injured striker hurt his left thigh during a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on Oct. 13. Brazil coach Tite says he will return to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Nov. 10.

Brazil will face Argentina on Nov. 15 in Saudi Arabia and play South Korea four days later in the United Arab Emirates.

Brazil is on a four-match winless streak. The team drew with Colombia, Nigeria and Senegal and lost to Peru following its Copa America title in July.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Daniel Fuzato (Roma)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus) Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Emerson (Betis), Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: David Neres (Ajax), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea)

