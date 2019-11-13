NEXT LEVEL: East Texas athletes sign college commitments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has long been known for producing outstanding athletes.
Football players generally grab the most attention, but the region produces male and female standouts in a wide variety of other sports as well.
Wednesday those athletes signed papers signaling their college intentions.
DOUGLASS HIGH SCHOOL
- Wyatt Tucker, pitcher, signed with Texas A&M baseball
HALLSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
- Easton Loyd, shortstop, signed with Sam Houston State baseball
- Jayden Ainsworth, signed with East Texas Baptist University softball
- Kelci Wilson, signed with Bossier Parish Community College women’s basketball
KILGORE HIGH SCHOOL
- Chase Hampton, pitcher, signed with Texas Tech baseball
- Brayden Johnson signed to play baseball at Texas A&M-Texarkana
LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
- Malik Henry signed with George Mason University men’s basketball
LONGVIEW TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS
- Rhett Sellers signed with Rutgers University men’s golf
NACOGDOCHES HIGH SCHOOL
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako, signed with Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball
PINE TREE HIGH SCHOOL
Sam Sommerfeld, signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s volleyball
SPRING HILL HIGH SCHOOL
- Trent Gregson, University of Central Arkansas, men’s baseball
- Hollan Hunter, Texas A&M, men’s baseball
- Caden Noah, Texas, men’s baseball
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Jason Bush signed with Texas State University
- Audrey Gun signed with Gardner-Webb University in volleyball
- Deandre Heckard signed with Stephen F. Austin State University
- Malik Lawrence-Anderson signed with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley
- Shahada Wells signed with UT Arlington in men’s basketball
TYLER LEE HIGH SCHOOL
- Sydney McConnell signed with Mary Hardin Baylor University to play women’s golf
- Annaka Watts signed with Texas Wesleyan University to play women’s golf
WHITEHOUSE HIGH SCHOOL
- Briana Brown signed with UT Arlington Women’s Volleyball
