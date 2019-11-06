Newcomer Wade leads Wichita State past Omaha 68-54

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Newcomer Trey Wade had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Dexter Dennis added 17 and 9 and Wichita State defeated Omaha in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Dennis made 5 of 9 from 3-oint range and Wade was 3 of 5 as the Shockers were 11 of 31. Wade, a junior college transfer who originally played at UTEP, is the first Shocker newcomer to debut with a double-double since O.J. Robinson in 1999.

Grant Sherfield had 12 points for Wichita State., which led 31-25 at halftime.

Ayo Akinwole scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Mavericks. J Gibson and Zach Thornhill added 11 points apiece. Matt Pile grabbed 15 rebounds.

Wichita State is 16-1 in home openers since its renovated arena opened in 2003 but Louisiana Tech snapped the 16-game streak last season.

