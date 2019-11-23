Newcastle United-Aston Villa Preview

Whilst Aston Villa hope to turn things around out of the international break, Newcastle United return looking to pick up where they left off.

Newcastle eye a third consecutive Premier League win when they visit Villa Park looking to hand the Villans a fourth straight defeat on Monday night.

Through the first seven matches of the season, Newcastle (4-3-5) won just once. Since, they are 3-1-1 and have taken seven of a possible nine points from their last three top-flight contests.

“The difference in a couple of weeks and a couple of wins … what it does for us is pretty remarkable,” manager Steve Bruce told Newcastle’s official website. “They’re bouncing around the place. Training is as lively as it’s been. They’re all chomping at the bit.Let’s hope we can keep the run going.”

Though goals from DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark gave the Magpies a 2-1 home victory over Bournemouth the last time out on Nov. 9, they are also trying to win consecutive league road contests for the first time since the 2017-18 season after winning 3-2 at West Ham United on Nov. 2.

Clark also scored in that road contest, but he could face a fitness test before returning to the pitch on Monday night.

Whilst Newcastle are playing their best football of the campaign, Villa (3-2-7) are trying to end a three-game rot that dates to their 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Oct. 19. The Villans entered this matchday just above the relegation line in the Premier League table.

Aston Villa also would like to get back on track at home, where their 2-2-0 stretch ended with a 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Nov. 2.

“I think every game we play at Villa Park is important in this league,” manager Dean Smith told Aston Villa’s official website. “I said at the start of the season that our home form is going to be the most important thing about this season. And, we’ve performed well at home so far. “Playing under the lights at Villa Park is always a great evening.”

However, beating Newcastle at home is something Villa have not been all that good at doing. These teams have not met there in the Premier League since May 2016, but are 0-3-2 against the Magpies at Villa Park since reeling off four straight home matches in the series.

Wesley leads Aston Villa with four league goals, but has been blanked in his last four contests.