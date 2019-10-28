New Zealand All Blacks drops to 3rd in latest world rankings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP)New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup semifinal loss to England has resulted in the All Blacks dropping to third in the international rankings, their lowest spot in 16 years.

England has grabbed the No. 1 ranking after its 19-7 win in Yokohama last weekend. South Africa moved into second spot after beating Wales in the other semifinal match.

England and South Africa will return to Yokohama for the World Cup final on Saturday.

New Zealand was last ranked third after its semifinal loss to Australia at the 2003 World Cup. It could move up to second if it beats Wales in the bronze medal playoff on Friday at Tokyo Stadium. Wales dropped from third to fourth on the list.

—

