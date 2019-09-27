New York City FC-Revolution Preview

The New England Revolution look to clinch the final playoff berth available in the Eastern Conference on Sunday when they also attempt to prevent New York City FC from securing the top spot in the East.

The Revolution (10-10-12) are four points clear of Chicago for the seventh and final spot in the Eastern Conference, which means a victory would complete a stellar turnaround with a match to spare under Bruce Arena following their ghastly start. New England will also clinch a spot if both the Fire and Montreal Impact fail to better the Revolution’s result in this contest.

“The second part of the season under the new coaching staff, you can see the fight that the guys have and how no matter what the scoreline is, we’re always going to be able to fight at the end of the game,” defender Andrew Farrell told the Revolution’s official website. “I think that’s something that Bruce has tried to implement, that no matter what the score is, just try to keep on believing and fighting until the last minute, because you never know what could happen.”

Arena’s team played to its third consecutive draw Wednesday night, salvaging a point by rallying for a 2-2 stalemate at Portland. Gustavo Bou scored in the 87th minute and Carles Gil converted from the spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time – more than the four originally put on the board before the Timbers made two substitutions and engaged in time-wasting according to referee Jari Marrufo – to grab the point.

Gil became the third MLS player to reach double figures in goals and assists on the season with his team-high 10th goal, while Bou found the back of the net for the eighth time in 12 contests since arriving from Club Tijuana mid-season.

New England is 5-1-4 in its last 10 home matches, with the lone defeat coming to Supporters’ Shied winner Los Angeles FC on Aug. 3.

New York City FC (17-5-10) can wrap up first in the East with a draw in this match and render its season finale at Philadelphia meaningless in terms of playoff seeding. The Bronx Blues are six points clear of the Union with two matches to play and would also secure the top seed if Philadelphia fails to beat Columbus on the road Sunday.

Dome Torrent’s team is peaking at the perfect time, running its unbeaten streak to nine matches (7-0-2) after blowing past 2018 MLS Cup champion Atlanta United 4-1 on Wednesday. Though NYCFC’s job was significantly easier not having to face star striker Josef Martinez, Alexandru Mitrita put on a goal-scoring clinic of his own with a hat trick in the first 34 minutes, becoming the first Romanian-born player to score three goals in an MLS match.

“This is the first step to when we lift the Cup this year,” talisman Alexander Ring told the crowd post-match according to ProSoccer USA.

“It’s very important because the performance was outstanding,” Torrent added. “The players play really, really well. And It’s important for the next step.”

NYCFC also welcomed the return of first-choice striker Heber, who came off the bench in his first appearance since being sidelined Aug. 31 with a hamstring. The Brazilian capped the scoring in the 87th minute for his 15th goal, moving into a tie for fifth in the league.

The Bronx Blues rallied for a 2-1 home victory Sept. 3 in the previous matchup, with Jesus Medina coming off the bench to record a second-half brace to cancel out Juan Caicedo’s second-minute goal. Medina scored the winner from the spot in the 96th minute after Mitrita had been fouled.