New York City FC-D.C. United Preview

Having finally rounded into form and seeking a fourth straight victory, New York City FC head to the nation’s capital for a Sunday showdown versus D.C. United.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions, NYCFC (4-5-0) looked all out of sorts in the early going save their round of 16 victory over Toronto FC in the MLS Is Back tournament. But after a derby loss to the New York Red Bulls, something has clicked for the Pigeons – they beat current conference leader Columbus before posting two-goal wins over both Chicago and New England.

The 2-0 road victory over the Revolution took some work as NYCFC needed an own goal by Michael Mancienne on the hour to snap the scoreless deadlock. Heber sealed the win with his first MLS goal of the season 12 minutes later – the header was also his first goal since recording a hat trick in New York City FC’s CONCACAF Champions League win over San Carlos in February.

“The last games our team played more compact and has more confidence,” said Heber, who bagged 15 goals in 23 matches last year, to the team’s official website. “You can see it in the way we play… and now Maxi Moralez is back, our number 10, our brand, so we’ll create more chances. For sure I will get more chances to score but I need to be free in my mind. The chances are coming, and I need to be ready to score.”

NYCFC coach Ronny Deila handed an MLS debut to defender Joe Scally, the team’s second Homegrown Player to reach the top flight. The 17-year-old will move to German side Borussia Monchengladbach for the 2021 season.

D.C. United (2-4-3) have dealt with injuries throughout the fits and starts of the pandemic-influenced season but are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time in 2020 after defeating a disjointed New York Red Bulls side 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Erik Sorga’s first goal with the Black-and-Red could not have come at a more opportune time as the substitute struck from distance eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to end his side’s six-match winless streak (0-4-2).

“2020 has been a really tough year for us,” said goalkeeper Chris Seitz to The Washington Post after recording his first clean sheet with the team while deputizing for No. 1 Bill Hamid. “All we can do is continue to fight, and to get a win like this on the road is a great spark for us.”

Sorga’s goal was a welcome sight considering Designated Players and attackers Paul Arriola and Edison Flore continue to be long-term injury absences. There were rumors United would make a run at Gonzalo Higuain, with the connection being his brother Federico currently on the team as a player-assistant, but the former Argentine international’s salary at Juventus appears to be too prohibitive.

All told, Ben Olsen was without six starters Wednesday night, though Hamid is expected to return between the sticks for this contest. A trio of teenagers – Kevin Paredes, Moses Nyeman and Griffin Yow – all have received playing time, with Paredes starting the last four matches.

NYCFC took four of a possible six points from last year’s two matches and won 2-0 at Audi Field as Heber’s second-half goal followed up one in the opening 45 minutes from Alexandru Mitrita.