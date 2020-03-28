New Tyler Lee coach working to stay connected with his Red Raider players

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Coronavirus shutdowns have taken their toll on high school football programs across the country.

But it presents different challenge for coaches who have just been hired.

On January 30th, Tyler ISD introduced Joe Willis as the new head football coach for the Robert E. Lee Red Raiders.

Then, a little more than a month later, sports across the country were put on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So just how is the former state championship winning coach and 28-year coaching veteran staying connected with his new players.

“I mean that’s a challenge, no doubt about it, I mean when you’re going to a place like Tyler lee and you know there are around 200 kids I’m trying to get to know at once,” said coach Willis.

But during their limited time, coach Willis was able to set up leadership groups, and guys such as quarterback Trent Adams, and Jaylen warren, are leading the way, working out at home.

“It’s huge, you know we’re relying a lot on our guys to go out and get that work done on their own,” said Willis. “Guys like Trent and Jaylen have also sent me some videos and several guys have over the last week, Just to let me know, hey coach, I’m out here working.”

While losing spring practices is frustrating, coach Willis wants his guys to stay safe.

“The main thing we want to do right now is taking care of our kids, you know, to make sure those guys are getting the proper nutrition and are staying healthy and are following guidelines,” said Willis. “Because not even our doctors know everything about this virus there is to know.”

No one knows how long this shutdown will last, but even in his short time at lee, coach Willis is already encouraged by what he’s seeing from his red raiders.

“Obviously we’re excited about the opportunity to get back to be able to get back with our kids and go to work but if we don’t have that opportunity right away I’m sure encouraged by the way our guys have worked right now on their won you know and I think we’re going to have a fighting chance to continue to do that.”

And we’ll have a new appreciation, whenever the Friday night lights, turn back on.

