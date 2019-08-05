1  of  2
New Summerfield men’s coach takes over as All Saint’s women’s coach

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All Saints Episcopal in Tyler has a new women’s coach after the resignation of Katie Robertson earlier this summer.

The school announced on Monday that they hired New Summerfield men’s coach David Sanders.

“Coach Sanders is one of the best and brightest basketball coaches in East Texas and we are excited to have him leading our Lady Trojans Basketball Program. We are convinced he will take our basketball program to new heights while positively impacting the lives of his players.”

Eddie Francis, All Saints Athletic Director

Sanders has made the playoffs the last three years at New Summerfield and says he is excited to come to All Saints.

“I am very excited about immersing myself into the role as Head Girls Basketball Coach at All Saints Episcopal School. After 3 great years at New Summerfield, God opened the door for me to work at an incredible institution closer to my young family. I’m grateful for Mr. Mike Cobb and Coach Eddie Francis entrusting me to lead this successful program. I can’t wait to get started and have the entire school community excited about Lady Trojan Basketball.”

David Sanders

